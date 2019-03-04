Nokia 9 PureView sports five cameras and is now on sale w/ $100 worth of extras: $600 (Reg. $700)

B&H offers the Nokia 9 PureView 128GBB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Includes up to $119 worth of accessories, such as a mophie 10500mAh power bank and your choice of various headphones or activity trackers. More details on this landing page. The new Nokia 9 PureView is slated to ship later this week with one of the more unique builds we’ve seen in recent memory. Most notably, it features five 12MP cameras on the back and a 20MP rear-facing camera, all of which come together to deliver notable image quality. Other features include 128GB of on-board storage, a six-inch pOLED display and more. We just went hands-on over at 9to5Google, calling it “a potential camera game-changer.”

Put your savings to work and grab a new case to go with your Nokia 9 Pureview. There are already a number of options out there on the market today, so take your pick from a variety of styles.

Nokia 9 PureView features: