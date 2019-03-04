Save over 45% on Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Microphone at $70 shipped, today only

Today only, B&H offers the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone in Silver for $69.99 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay closer to $130 for the microphone at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and falling to a new all-time low. If your podcast or Twitch stream’s audio could use an improvement, this is an affordable option that doesn’t skimp out on important functionality. Samson’s microphone features a 24-Bit/96 kHz audio interface, an on-board mixer with level controls, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers.

An easy way to further improve your audio quality is by picking up a best-selling pop filter for under $10 at Amazon. If you’re worried about loud background noises getting in the way of your recordings, it’s a must-have.

Those looking for more ways to kick start their Twitch success will definitely want to swing by our guide to getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more.

Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone features:

Large-Diaphragm USB Condenser Microphone

Record Vocals/Instruments Simultaneously

On-Board 24-Bit/96 kHz Audio Interface

Cardioid, Figure-8, Omnidirectional

1/4″ Instrument Input

1/8″ Headphone Output with Level

On-Board Mixer with Level Controls