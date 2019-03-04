Target’s March Beauty Box includes six top brand items for $7 shipped ($18+ value)

Target’s March Beauty Box is live with six nourishing products for spring at just $7 shipped. This box has a value of over $18 and includes popular brands such as Bliss, Love Beauty & Planet, Tresemme, and SheaMoisture. These samples are also a perfect option for your spring travel plans and a great way to try out new products. Find the rest of Target’s beauty boxes here; you’ll find that they’re all very highly rated.

Target’s March Beauty Box features: