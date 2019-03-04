Target’s March Beauty Box includes six top brand items for $7 shipped ($18+ value)

- Mar. 4th 2019 12:52 pm ET

Target’s March Beauty Box is live with six nourishing products for spring at just $7 shipped. This box has a value of over $18 and includes popular brands such as Bliss, Love Beauty & Planet, Tresemme, and SheaMoisture. These samples are also a perfect option for your spring travel plans and a great way to try out new products. Find the rest of Target’s beauty boxes here; you’ll find that they’re all very highly rated.

Target’s March Beauty Box features:

  • Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Gentle Foaming Cleanser
  • Love Beauty & Planet Smooth and Serene Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo
  • Love Beauty & Planet Smooth and Serene Argan Oil & Lavender Conditioner
  • TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Mask
  • SheaMoisture Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Soothing Toner & Hydrating Mist
  • SheaMoisture Silicone Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
