Xbox One X/S bundles are up to $180 off today, deals now starting from $200

- Mar. 4th 2019 11:46 am ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $369.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $500 and the controller sells for around $50 or so. You’re saving roughly $180 or more with today’s deal. If you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X this year, your best option is almost always these discounted eBay bundles. The official price drops tend to hit at around $50 or $100 off, for comparison. But we also have some other options on bundles down below including Xbox One S from $200.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

We still have a great offer on 1 year Xbox Live Gold subscriptions right here and we saw a series of Xbox Gift Cards drop 15% this morning.

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle:

  • Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR
  • Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive
  • Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment
  • Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more
  • Enjoy 100 additional games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial
