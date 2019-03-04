Xbox One X/S bundles are up to $180 off today, deals now starting from $200

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $369.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $500 and the controller sells for around $50 or so. You’re saving roughly $180 or more with today’s deal. If you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X this year, your best option is almost always these discounted eBay bundles. The official price drops tend to hit at around $50 or $100 off, for comparison. But we also have some other options on bundles down below including Xbox One S from $200.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

We still have a great offer on 1 year Xbox Live Gold subscriptions right here and we saw a series of Xbox Gift Cards drop 15% this morning.

Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle: