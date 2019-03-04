Xbox One X/S bundles are up to $180 off today, deals now starting from $200

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle with an extra Microsoft Wireless Controller for $369.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $500 and the controller sells for around $50 or so. You’re saving roughly $180 or more with today’s deal. If you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X this year, your best option is almost always these discounted eBay bundles. The official price drops tend to hit at around $50 or $100 off, for comparison. But we also have some other options on bundles down below including Xbox One S from $200.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One X 1TB Console $370 (Reg. $500)
- Plus $30 Newegg Gift Card
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG $340 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 $200 (Reg. $300)
We still have a great offer on 1 year Xbox Live Gold subscriptions right here and we saw a series of Xbox Gift Cards drop 15% this morning.
Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle:
- Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR
- Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive
- Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment
- Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more
- Enjoy 100 additional games right out of the box with a 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial