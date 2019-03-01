Xbox Live Gold Memberships are on sale today: 12 months for $45 w/ free delivery (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is offering 12 month Xbox Live Gold Memberships for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is within a couple bucks of our previous mention and the best price we can find. We still have 3-month subs for $13, but today’s deal is a better overall value. However, the $13 offer is great for gifts and the like. Live Gold gives you access to online play, free games and deep deals on Xbox marketplace sales, among other things. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also still have $100 Xbox Gift Cards for just $89 on top of some deep Xbox One console bundle deals. You can still grab the PUBG Xbox One X bundle at $150 off plus more. Head over to today’s games roundup for the rest of today’s best gaming deals.

Xbox Live Gold Memberships: