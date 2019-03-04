Return to Yarnham in the Bloodborne Card Game for just $21 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $30)

- Mar. 4th 2019 4:29 pm ET

Amazon is now offering Bloodborne: The Card Game for $21.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35, it has sold for closer to $25 at Amazon and is now within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked. If you’re looking for a return to Yarnham, now’s your chance. Great for 3 to 6 players, each game takes around 45 minutes and won’t make you smash your DualShock 4 to pieces in frustration because of the difficulty. There are multiple bosses and randomly generated Chalice dungeons to offer up a bit more replayability. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 hunters. More details below.

With From so busy on Sekiro, we likely won’t be seeing a Bloodborne 2 for quite some time (if ever). This is a great way to return to Yarnham and experience the incredible lore of Bloodborne once again. However, with Sekiro’s launch date right around the corner now, here’s to hoping for a new announcement in the Bloodborne series proper soon.

Bloodborne: The Card Game:

  • For 3-6 players
  • 30-45 minute playing time
  • Set in the world of the fan-favorite blood borne video game on PlayStation 4 and designed by the acclaimed Eric m. Lang
  • Players upgrade and strengthen their hunters as they delve deeper into the chalice dungeon
  • Multiple bosses and randomly generated Dungeons offer tons of replay ability
