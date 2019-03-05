Anker 1-day Amazon Gold Box from $7.50: Deals on USB-C gear, Lightning cables, much more

- Mar. 5th 2019 7:03 am ET

Feature
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers a number of its most popular smartphone accessories from $7.69. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is a 3-pack of Powerline MFi 3-foot Lightning Cables for $16.79. As a comparison, this bundle usually sells for upwards of $25. It’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables around. Grab this 3-pack and always be prepared on-the-go or at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals in today’s Anker Gold Box include:

After months of research and development, our goal to create one of the best cables in the world was successful. The result: PowerLine Lightning—the new industry standard Lightning cable. Using engineering innovations like laser welding, aramid reinforcement and dual PVC fusion, it boasts durability of greater durability. Make sure you don’t compromise your device’s advanced technology—we offer one of the highest durability and charging speeds.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp