Anker 1-day Amazon Gold Box from $7.50: Deals on USB-C gear, Lightning cables, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers a number of its most popular smartphone accessories from $7.69. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is a 3-pack of Powerline MFi 3-foot Lightning Cables for $16.79. As a comparison, this bundle usually sells for upwards of $25. It’s never a bad idea to have a few extra Lightning cables around. Grab this 3-pack and always be prepared on-the-go or at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Other notable deals in today’s Anker Gold Box include:
- USB-C/A 30W Wall Charger: $17 (Reg. $25)
- 6-port 60W USB Desktop Charger: $21 (Reg. $30)
- PowerCore II 20000mAh Dual-USB Battery Pack: $40 (Reg. $50+)
- 7.5W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand Bundle: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Roav SmartCharge F3 Wireless Transmitter: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- …and much more…
After months of research and development, our goal to create one of the best cables in the world was successful. The result: PowerLine Lightning—the new industry standard Lightning cable. Using engineering innovations like laser welding, aramid reinforcement and dual PVC fusion, it boasts durability of greater durability. Make sure you don’t compromise your device’s advanced technology—we offer one of the highest durability and charging speeds.