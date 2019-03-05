Amazon’s baseball Gold Box has you ready for opening day, deals from just $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers baseball and softball gear starting at $4.99 Prime shipped. You’ll find a wide range of deals here including baseballs, gloves, bats and much more. Leading the way is Rawlings’ Player Preferred Baseball Glove for $43.39. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and the best offer we’ve seen in a year or so at Amazon. This model is designed for adults with a 12.5-inch basket and palm padding. It’s made for any position on the field. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale or hit the jump for even more deals.
Other notable deals in today’s baseball Gold Box include:
- 12-pack Recreational Baseballs: $15.50 (Reg. $25)
- SKLZ Quickster Practice Net: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Under Armour Batting Gloves: From $8.75 (Reg. up to $20)
Featuring quality, full-grain oiled leather shells and all-leather laces for durability and strength, Rawlings Player Preferred Baseball Gloves are a great choice for recreational slow-pitch softball and baseball games. This adult baseball glove is constructed with Zero Shock palm padding for added impact protection in the field and a Basket-Web that offers the versatility to play nearly any position. The conventional back features a Flex Loop pull strap with Velcro to ensure a snug and comfortable fit that can be easily adjusted. The Rawlings Player Preferred Baseball Glove comes 80 percent broken-in from the factory, making it game ready with little-to-no additional conditioning required.