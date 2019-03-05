Amazon’s baseball Gold Box has you ready for opening day, deals from just $5

Featuring quality, full-grain oiled leather shells and all-leather laces for durability and strength, Rawlings Player Preferred Baseball Gloves are a great choice for recreational slow-pitch softball and baseball games. This adult baseball glove is constructed with Zero Shock palm padding for added impact protection in the field and a Basket-Web that offers the versatility to play nearly any position. The conventional back features a Flex Loop pull strap with Velcro to ensure a snug and comfortable fit that can be easily adjusted. The Rawlings Player Preferred Baseball Glove comes 80 percent broken-in from the factory, making it game ready with little-to-no additional conditioning required.