Stock up on AmazonFresh ground coffee while the price is right: 3-Packs from $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of its AmazonFresh Donut Café Ground Coffee (Medium Roast, 12 ounces/pack) at $11.34. Clip the $3 on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $18, this bundle has sold for closer to $15 lately and is now an additional 25% off. That’s less than $4 per pack and one of the best prices we have seen. This 100% Arabica coffee has been roasted and packaged in the US. It also carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for the details and more coffee deals.

We also spotted a similar deal on the Colombia Medium Roast for $13.81 Prime shipped. Again clip the coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Regularly $18, it’s not as much of a deal as the above option, but this is still one of the better prices we have ever tracked. Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent shipments at higher rates.

Speaking of Amazon brands, here’s everything you need to know about its AmazonFresh service. We have also detailed Amazon’s in-house grocery label and how it can save you big time money.

AmazonFresh Donut Café Ground Coffee: