Apple HomePod sees discounts at various retailers: $280 or open-box $250 (Reg. $349)

Abt Electronics offers Apple HomePod for $279.99 shipped. If you don’t mind going the open-box route at OWC you can grab it for $249.88 shipped. As a comparison, it’s currently going for the full price of $349 just about everywhere including Best Buy. This is the lowest price available. Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

If today’s deal is still too pricey, drop the Apple tax and go with a Sonos Play:1 speaker for less. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services, but for at least $100 less than today’s featured offer.

Apple HomePod features: