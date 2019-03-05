Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: JamUp Pro, Phase 10 Pro, X Drummer, more

- Mar. 5th 2019 9:55 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Incredibox, Phase 10 Pro, JamUp Pro, X Drummer and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pan Book 1: The Fearless Beribolt: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pan Book 2: Chasing the Keeper: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Complete Adventures of Pan (Books 1-7): FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Phase 10 Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Governor of Poker 2 Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Ballistic: Advanced Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Ballistic: iPad Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: gTasks Pro – Tasks for Google: $3 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Docs² | for Microsoft Word: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Docs² | for Microsoft Office: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vintage: Logo Maker & Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

