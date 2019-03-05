Today’s Best Game Deals: A Way Out $18, Octopath Traveler $50, more

- Mar. 5th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering A Way Out for $17.99 as a digital download. This one regularly sells for $30 and is now at the best price we can find. This is a “co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.” You can also play the “entire experience with your friends using the friends pass free trial feature.” Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Octopath Traveler, Red Dead Redemption, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and more. 

