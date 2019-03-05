Today’s Best Game Deals: A Way Out $18, Octopath Traveler $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering A Way Out for $17.99 as a digital download. This one regularly sells for $30 and is now at the best price we can find. This is a “co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.” You can also play the “entire experience with your friends using the friends pass free trial feature.” Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Octopath Traveler, Red Dead Redemption, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $35 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $26 (Reg. $80) | eShop
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order $54 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $26 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Target
- Matched at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
New Trine game hits this fall, here’s the Nightmare Prince announcement trailer
Big time Switch game deals from $20: Smash Bros, Super Mario Bros, Mario + Rabbids, more
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders