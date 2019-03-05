Google Pixel 3/XL is down to $500 in certified refurbished condition (Orig. $799+)

DailySteals offers the Google Pixel 3 in unlocked certified refurbished condition from $499.99 when promo code CHPSKTPXL3 is applied during checkout. Use the same code to bring the Pixel 3 XL down to $549.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, Pixel 3 typically sells for $799 in new condition while Pixel 3 XL goes for $899. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Pixel 3 offers support for Android 9.0 Pie, includes an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. We called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones in our hands-on review.

Grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen and put your savings to work. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Google Pixel 3 features: