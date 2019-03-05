The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more

iTunes has a handful of new sales running this morning, headlined by two and three-film bundles starting at $10. You’ll also find a smattering of other notable offers on 4K films, this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

It’s always wise idea to go for a bundle when iTunes has a sale going. This is a great way to load up your library for even less. Today, iTunes has a nice two for $10 or three for $15 sale going. Considering each film typically sells for $10 each or more, you’re saving big here.

Our favorite two for $10 bundles:

Our favorite three for $15 bundles:

Other notable deals include:

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Follow along as these two leading ladies get chased through Europe, hiding from assassins. Rated 4/5 stars.

