The latest iTunes movie bundle sale starts at $10, deals on 4K films, $1 HD rentals, more

iTunes has a handful of new sales running this morning, headlined by two and three-film bundles starting at $10. You’ll also find a smattering of other notable offers on 4K films, this week’s $1 HD rental and more. Head below for all of our top picks.
It’s always wise idea to go for a bundle when iTunes has a sale going. This is a great way to load up your library for even less. Today, iTunes has a nice two for $10 or three for $15 sale going. Considering each film typically sells for $10 each or more, you’re saving big here.
Our favorite two for $10 bundles:
Our favorite three for $15 bundles:
Other notable deals include:
- X-Men Collection
- 6-film: $35 (Reg. $70)
- 9-film: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Blow: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Doctor Strange: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Game of Thrones Season 1-7: $97 (Reg. $160)
- Austin Powers International Man of Mystery: $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Leading Ladies 5-films Bundle: $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Black Swan, Jackie, Boys Don’t Cry, more
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Follow along as these two leading ladies get chased through Europe, hiding from assassins. Rated 4/5 stars.