Monoprice’s $20 USB-C 4-Port Hub brings HDMI, 100W PD Charging, more to your Mac (43% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Consul Series Four-Port USB-C 5G Hub for for $19.87 shipped. That’s good for 43% discount from the going rate, beats the sale price at Monoprice’s Amazon storefront by $4 and is the best we’ve tracked. Monoprice’s USB-C Hub sports a 4K-capable HDMI, two USB 3.0 and a USB-C 100W PD port. The entire adapter is wrapped in an aluminum enclosure, making it a nice companion to your Mac setup. Having been released just earlier this year following CES, reviews are still coming in. But other Monoprice USB-C products are highly-rated.

Don’t forget that you can bring seven ports to your Mac with Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $25 (50% off). You’ll be ditching the Monoprice quality and aluminum design. But for $5 more, the additional ports may be just what you’ve been missing from your Mac’s I/O.

Monoprice Four-Port USB-C 5G Hub features:

Extend your reach and grasp new possibilities with your USB Type-C equipped computer using the Consul Series of USB-C adapters. Featuring USB Type-C 3.1 functionality, the Consul Series is able to offer a variety of options to expand your ability to work anywhere. This Consul Series USB-C 5G Hub Adapter allows you to connect two USB Type-C and two Type-A devices to your USB-C equipped computer. All four ports deliver USB 3.1 Gen 1 SuperSpeed connectivity, allowing for up to 5Gbps of data transfer between connected devices. One of the Type-A ports complies with the USB Battery Charge (BC) 1.2 specification to provide up to 1.5 amps of charging power for mobile devices. USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 compatibility not only provides up to 100 watts of charging power through one of the Type-C ports for charging laptops, but also allows you to add or remove a power source without losing any data connectivity.