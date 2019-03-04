Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub runs a 4K display & charges MacBooks at 100W speeds: $25 (50% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.99 shipped after coupon code 7DH86CZP is applied at checkout. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Not only is the hub capable of powering an external 4K monitor, it also sports 100W USB power delivery along with five additional ports like SD, microSD, and USB-A. I have a hub like this and don’t use it much, but have found it extremely convenient for those times when Apple’s choice to go all-in on USB-C bites me in the bum. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You also could spend that money on a USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable for $25. The price is also equal to the savings offered on the USB-C hub above so you could actually nab both and still come out ahead. I recently bought one of these on impulse and was surprised by just how much I missed having a magnetic charging port. I love how simple it is to connect and disconnect power now.

AUKEY 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features: