Nerf’s Modulus Mediator includes 6 darts and is now available from just $7 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Modulus Mediator $6.98 as an add-on item. That’s means you’ll need to include it in an order of at least $25 to redeem the special price and receive free shipping. However, it is also matched at Walmart with free shipping in orders over $35 as well. Regularly as much as $25, it has more recently sold for between $10 and $15 at Amazon, where it is now tied as the lowest we’ve tracked. This set includes the Mediator itself along with a clip attachment, 6-dart clip and 6 darts for blasting your friends into oblivion. Rated 4+ stars from well over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If this is for the kids, you might want to consider a Nerf face mask. It might be more expensive than the Nerf Modulus Mediator, but it also might save you a trip to the hospital. Either way, you’ll want to make sure you check out the recent Fortnite x NERF crossover blasters.

Nerf Modulus Mediator: