Back in September, we reported that NERF would be launching a lineup of Fortnite-inspired blasters for kids of all ages to enjoy. Though the most recent announcement didn’t bring many real-world details, whether they’d be laser or dart based, and what they’d look like, but now, all of that has come to light. If you have a kid that’s obsessed with Fortnite, you can now pre-order NERF guns in multiple styles.

There are regular dart blasters, super soaker water guns, and even little MicroShot pocket pistols in this lineup of toys starting at just $10 on pre-order right now. keep reading to learn more.

Fortnite has somewhat taken the world by storm. It’s a gaming phenomenon that took over the world thanks to its low cost of entry and high playability. Though the base game was free, Epic Games earned $3 billion in profit from Fortnite alone in 2018.

With Fortnite Monopoly also a thing, it’s time to enjoy some outdoor sports inspired by the world’s favorite game. The Fortnite x NERF blasters start at $9.99 shipped and go up to $49.99 shipped, depending on what style you want.

In the lineup, you’ll find little pocket pistols like the Llama, TS, and RL MicroShot Dart-Firing Blasters. Staying on the dart train, there’s also the SP-L and the AR-L Elite Dart Blaster. These are sure to make you the king of the neighborhood and envy of all your friends. It’s always great to find the AR-L in-game, so having one in real life would be even better.

Stepping up from there, you’ll get the HC-E, RL, and TS-R Pump Super Soaker Water Blasters. These will be a hit at summer parties and are sure to get your kids up and off the couch finally. With spring just around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before kids start to play outside again and this would be a great way to encourage them to enjoy the upcoming fine weather.

Pricing and availability

Hasbro Pulse currently has the Fortnite x NERF blasters available on pre-order with prices starting at $9.99 shipped and going up to $49.99 depending on the blaster you choose. The current estimated delivery date is March 22nd, so you have just about one month to wait before your new toy arrives. Will you be picking up your kids (or you) some Fortnite x NERF merch? Let us know in the comments below!