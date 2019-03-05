Sabrent solid-state storage deals start at $40 via Amazon: Thunderbolt 3 external, NVMe, more

- Mar. 5th 2019 7:37 am ET

From $40
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Store4PC via Amazon offers various Sabrent NVMe storage from $39.99. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is Sabrent’s 256Gb NVMe External Thunderbolt 3 Solid-State Drive for $159.99. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $250. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Enjoy blazing fast transfer speeds and up to 2400MB/s with this Thunderbolt 3 drive. Perfect for video editing, content creation and quickly moving files around. This Gold Box features 4+ stars across the board. Head below for additional deals.

Looking for internal storage? Sabrent’s 256GB NVMe PCIe M.2 Solid-State Drive is on sale for $39.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag. Features include up to 3100 MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit up the rest of today’s sale for even more deals.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 External SSD features:

The Sabrent 256GB Thunderbolt 3 External NVMe SSD with Bumper Guard (TH-P256) is the ultimate combination of speed and performance reliability! The built in Thunderbolt 3 technology enables amazing speeds of up to 2400+ MB/sec read and 1200+ MB/sec write. No external power supply required!

