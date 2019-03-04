A new Trine game has now been announced. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince will take players through an all new adventure and is expected to launch later this fall. The game will be coming to all major platforms and features a sort of return to form that most gamers will be pleased to hear about.

New Trine Game Inbound:

The original Trine released nearly a decade ago and was followed up by a pair of sequels in the years following. The series became known for its 2.5D format before switching to a more 3D like experience for the third game. There was a certainly a vocal group of fans that preferred the more classic take on the franchise. And developer Frozenbyte has decided to give them what they want with the new Trine game.

Trine 4 Story:

In Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince players will reunite with the games well-known heroes – Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight — in a completely new tale. The three heroes are tasked with retrieving the troubled young Prince Selius. The Prince suffers from “intensely dark dreams” that are starting to slip into reality and wreak havoc on the lands. “Amadeus, Pontius, and Zoya must find the afflicted prince and resolve the desperate situation before the world is engulfed by the Nightmare Prince’s shadows.”

Judging by the visuals and annoucement trailer, the new Trine game will once again feature gorgeous fairytale like graphics as well as the aforementioned 2.5D gameplay. You can expect everything from “breathtaking ruins and haunted tombs to tranquil birch groves and blueberry forests.”

Trine 4 Game Play:

Frozenbyte has “completely revamped combat system” with a series of new abilities/skill trees, boss fights and more. You’ll also find loads of physics-based puzzles commanding you to master the art of fire, air, light, magnets, electricity and more. These puzzles will scale in some way or other based on the number of players. This time around the game will support multiplayer for up to 4 players both online and locally.

Pre-Orders & More:

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is coming this fall for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The new Trine game goes for $29.99 and is already up for pre-order right here.

At the tale end of today’s trailer, Frozenbyte also announced the new $49.99 Trine: Ultimate Collection for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (sorry no Nintendo Switch here). It contains all four games in the series and is also scheduled for Fall 2019.

Keep an eye on our Games/Apps Guide for deals on these pre-orders over the coming months as well as price drops on the older titles in the series.