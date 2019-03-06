Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has Thunderbolt 3, Gigabit Ethernet, more for $1,599 ($200 off)

B&H offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion HDD for $1,599 shipped. That’s good for $200 off and the best price we can currently find. B&H sweetens this offer even further by only charging tax at the time of purchase in select states. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill.

Use today’s savings towards a Twelve South BackPack. This nifty accessory puts a shelf on the back of your iMac, enabling extra (out of sight) storage for a hard drive and other accessories.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features: