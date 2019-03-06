Add the ASUS ROG Sheath Gaming Mouse Pad to your battlestation for $26 (30% off, All-time low)

Amazon offers the ASUS ROG Sheath Gaming Mouse Pad for $25.99 shipped. Note: It’ll be in stock at Amazon on March 12th. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate at ASUS direct and is a new Amazon all-time low. The ASUS gaming mouse pad measures over 17-inches deep and 35-inches long. It has plenty of room for a full-size keyboard and mouse, and covers your desk in an ultra-smooth surface that offers pixel-precise tracking. Plus, the mousepad has the usual gaming aesthetic that will make it a perfect addition to your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers.
For comparison, the AmazonBasics Extended Gaming Mouse Pad is only $3 less and features a less premium quality and design compared to the ASUS option.
ASUS ROG Sheath Gaming Mouse Pad features:
- Measures at 900 x 440mm with a thickness of 3mm
- Ultra smooth surface for pixel-precise tracking
- Optimized for all types of gaming mice
- Rubberized non-slip base
- Anti-fray stitching for prolonged lifespan
