Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $17, Mario Tennis Aces $41, more

- Mar. 6th 2019 9:26 am ET

In today’s best game deals, GameCandy via Rakuten is offering Persona 5 for $16.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and use code SAVE15 at checkout. Currently sold out at Best Buy and GameStop, the best Amazon prices have it starting at $33 or so. In fact, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the highly-rated RPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Mario Tennis Aces, Mega Man 11, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and more. 

