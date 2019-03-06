Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $17, Mario Tennis Aces $41, more

In today’s best game deals, GameCandy via Rakuten is offering Persona 5 for $16.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and use code SAVE15 at checkout. Currently sold out at Best Buy and GameStop, the best Amazon prices have it starting at $33 or so. In fact, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the highly-rated RPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Mario Tennis Aces, Mega Man 11, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and more.
More game/console deals:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $48 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $26 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $35 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Or $12 on PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $26 (Reg. $80) | eShop
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
