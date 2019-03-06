While there is no shortage of smartphones lens kits, this doesn’t mean that finding high-quality solutions for your next trip is not a difficult process. Amazon is flooded inexpensive options that can be prove to be quite tempting, but they may not end up delivering photos worth the effort of lugging them around.

With the launch of high-end Black Eye smartphone lenses, companies like Moment and Olloclip will face stiffer competition than before. Black Eye refers to its new offering as its Pro Kit G4. It is comprised of three lenses made for wide-angle, telephoto, and fish eye shots, along with a handy carrying case makes it fit nicely in purses, backpacks, and more.

Black Eye’s latest lenses

We’ll kick things off with the Pro Cinema Wide G4. As the name implies, this lens is made with wide-angle photography in mind. It offers an impressive 120-degree view, making it great for landscape photography.

Next up, the Pro Portrait Tele G4 is made to get you a bit closer to your subject. Out of all the options here, this is the one that captures the majority of my attention as it brings you 2.5x closer, making it perfect for those times when you simply can’t get any further.

The Pro Fisheye G4 is the last of Black Eye’s three new releases. Shots taken with this lens will yield a high-quality 175-degree image, helping photographers snap better action and architecture images. Users can also shoot wider selfies by simply snapping the lens to the front-facing camera.

Smartphone compatibility

Just like Moment and other smartphone lens manufacturers, Black Eye is developing its latest products with a wide range of smartphone compatibility in mind. This means that all of its Pro lenses are compatible with iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy phones.

Outside of these devices, Black Eye states that its Pro lenses are designed for smartphones released in 2018 and later. This is thanks to a universal clipper attachment system, that significantly expands compatibility.

“Photographing the majestic fjords of Norway without a wide-angle lens just wouldn’t portray the breathtaking scenery in the same way as you’ll see it with your own eyes,” said Damon. “These pocketable pro lenses travel easily and allow me to capture amazing angles quickly and easily wherever I go.”

Pricing and availability

Black Eye’s new Pro Cinema Wide G4, Fish Eye G4, and Portrait Tele G4 can be bought individually for $89.99. For those interested in all of the company’s new lenses, they can be purchased as a bundle with a nifty carrying case for $249.99. No matter which route you choose, all of Black Eye’s Pro lenses are available for purchase today.

If you’re on the fence, keep an eye on Black Eye’s Instagram account to get an idea of what its new Pro lenses are capable of.