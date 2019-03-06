Listen to your music in style: Bowers & Wilkins ANC Wireless Headphones $325 (Reg. $400)

Mar. 6th 2019

Amazon offers the Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones in Black for $325 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones sell for $400 just about everywhere else. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Enjoy Bowers & Wilkins style paired with active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. Integrated sensors detect various movements, automatically pausing music when the headphones are placed on a table, resuming when picked up. A 22-hour battery life keeps the tunes going nearly all day. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Cowin’s E7 ANC Wireless Headphones cost significantly less and are a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Features include active noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life and a swivel ear-cup design.

Bowers & Wilkins PX Headphones feature:

  • Bowers & Wilkins PERFORMANCE – PX draws on decades of Bowers & Wilkins design experience to take you to the very heart of the music with its breath-taking performance
  • ADAPTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION – Perfect sound anywhere – on a plane, in the street or in the office. The best adaptive noise cancelling headphones, customizable to your exact preference.
  • FEEL MORE OF YOUR MUSIC – Built with the same drive units from our P9 Signature headphones, the PX provides optimized listening performance. We have also subtly angled the drivers to provide a more natural stereo perspective.
