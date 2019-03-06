Use Intel’s NUC 8 with 8GB of RAM as a home media server and more at $439 shipped ($90 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Intel NUC 8 2.2GHz Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM) for $439 shipped. That’s good for a $91 discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H, comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve tracked. Intel’s latest NUC is its most capable miniature computer yet, with this model sporting 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It features Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports as well as two HDMI outputs and is a highly-customizable PC that shines when used in your home theater or as a media server. Having just been released at the end of 2018, reviews are still coming in, but previous generations are highly-rated.
Those looking for a more barebones alternative will be right at home with the Intel NUC 6 Essential Kit at $128. It lacks any built-in memory or storage, meaning you’ll have to supply your own hard drive and RAM. But if you already have the needed components, it’s a more affordable way to get started.
Intel NUC 8 Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM) features:
- 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8121U Dual-Core
- 8GB of LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM
- 1TB Hard Drive with Intel Optane Support
- AMD Radeon 540 Graphics
- 2 x HDMI 2.0b
- 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 2 x USB 2.0
- Gigabit Ethernet Port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5
- 15W Thermal Design Power
- Windows 10 Home
