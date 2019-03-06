Google Assistant highlights the JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker for $80 (Reg. $100)

JBL offers its Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $79.95 shipped. Also at Best Buy and B&H. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but we’ve seen it more recently at $100. This is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. For the Google Assistant-centered smart home, this portable Bluetooth speaker is sure to get the job done. But there’s also built-in Chromecast support, so you can use it in tandem with other compatible devices in multi-room setups. Built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the Google Assistant capabilities and save even further with this popular OontZ Bluetooth alternative. With up to 14 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy the music for hours on end.

JBL Link 10 features: