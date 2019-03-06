Save $210 on the laser-guided Neato Robotics Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum at $390 shipped

Target is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D5 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $389.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $400 as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s good for a $210 discount from the going rate, comes within $40 of the all-time low and is the second best offer we’ve tracked. Neato’s Botvac D5 features a 90-minute runtime and works with everything from smartphones to your Apple Watch, Echo, IFTTT and more. It also relies on laser guidance to traverse your home, which means the robotic vacuum will do a more efficient job at cleaning. Over 460 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s discount brings the Botvac D5 down to $110 less than the previous generation D4 vacuum. If you don’t need the improved laser mapping functionality, you can save a bit more by opting for the Neato Botvac D3 at $300. It may not be the latest and greatest from Neato, but the vacuum still features many of the integrations as the D5 as well as the same overall quality.

Neato Robotics Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum features: