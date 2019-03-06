Nokia Steel HR delivers fitness and sleep tracking for $140 (Reg. $180)

Best Buy offers the Nokia Steel HR Activity Tracker + Heart Rate Monitor for $139.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $200 but just recently dropped to $180 at Amazon, where it’s previously been as low as $163. Ditch the usual fitness tracker look and go with Nokia’s sleek Steel HR at 30% off. This model sports heart rate monitoring, 24/7 tracking and water resistance to 50M. One unique feature from other fitness trackers is integrated sleek tracking, which can be used to monitor light and deep cycles, along with other pertinent data. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If you prefer Apple’s in-house option, be sure to check out our discounts on Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity. Deals start at $259 on a wide range of styles and configurations.

Nokia Steel HR Activity Tracker features: