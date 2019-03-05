Fresh Apple Watch Series 3 LTE deals start at $259 via B&H (tax savings in select states)

- Mar. 5th 2019 10:45 am ET

From $259
B&H offers various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models from $259 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $140 off the list price and $120 less than Best Buy is charging for some models. This deal is $20 less than our previous mention. B&H only charges tax at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple Watch Series 3 sports GPS, a swimproof design, heart sensor for tracking activities and more. Skip Series 4 and save even further. Series 3 is still a capable device in 2019, making it a solid way to jump start your fitness routine. Shop the entire sale here.

Use your savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Hit up our guide of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find various styles, including leather, sport, nylon and more for any budget.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof
  • watchOS 5
