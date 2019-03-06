Add Sonos compatibility to your favorite speakers w/ the $375 Connect: Amp (25% off, All-time low)

Amazon offers the Sonos Connect: Amp for $375.20 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at most other retailers like Best Buy, Crutchfield and Sonos direct, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $24 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Connect: Amp allows you to bring your favorite set of speakers into the Sonos ecosystem. It brings multi-room audio, voice control and more into the mix, alongside direct Apple Music and Spotify playback. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,200 shoppers.

Those in search of a more budget-conscious way to imbue their speakers with smart functionally can turn to the $35 Echo Input. The much lower price tag does trade off integration with the Sonos suite of speakers, but you’ll still get multi-room audio, voice control and more.

Sonos Connect: Amp features:

Upgrade your favorite stand alone speakers with amplified streaming music both indoors or outside Connects to your home WiFi network with any 80211b/g,24 GHz broadcast-capable router for uninterrupted wireless streaming

More sonic punch Built-in amplifier powers large or small speakers 55 W per Channel at 8 ohms Rca line-in for connecting a range of playback sources Subwoofer line-out. Power Supply- 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input

Control wired speakers from anywhere in your home with a mobile device such as your smart phone Connect to patio or poolside speakers for outdoor listening entertainment

Wirelessly stream all your favorite music services like Amazon music, Pandora, Apple music, and Spotify

Connect to any Amazon echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just Ask for the music you love