Add Sonos compatibility to your favorite speakers w/ the $375 Connect: Amp (25% off, All-time low)

Amazon offers the Sonos Connect: Amp for $375.20 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at most other retailers like Best Buy, Crutchfield and Sonos direct, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $24 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Connect: Amp allows you to bring your favorite set of speakers into the Sonos ecosystem. It brings multi-room audio, voice control and more into the mix, alongside direct Apple Music and Spotify playback. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 1,200 shoppers.
Those in search of a more budget-conscious way to imbue their speakers with smart functionally can turn to the $35 Echo Input. The much lower price tag does trade off integration with the Sonos suite of speakers, but you’ll still get multi-room audio, voice control and more.
Sonos Connect: Amp features:
- Upgrade your favorite stand alone speakers with amplified streaming music both indoors or outside Connects to your home WiFi network with any 80211b/g,24 GHz broadcast-capable router for uninterrupted wireless streaming
- More sonic punch Built-in amplifier powers large or small speakers 55 W per Channel at 8 ohms Rca line-in for connecting a range of playback sources Subwoofer line-out. Power Supply- 100-120/220-240 V, 50-60 Hz AC universal input
- Control wired speakers from anywhere in your home with a mobile device such as your smart phone Connect to patio or poolside speakers for outdoor listening entertainment
- Wirelessly stream all your favorite music services like Amazon music, Pandora, Apple music, and Spotify
- Connect to any Amazon echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just Ask for the music you love
