Get two TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs for $23 shipped (32% off)

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $22.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $3 per smart plug and is one of the best offers that we’ve seen. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, the smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating from over 13,000 customers.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included

Remotely Turn On/Off Devices

2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency

Scheduled Usage

Away Mode

Kasa App for iOS and Android

100 to 120 VAC Input and Output

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Microsoft Cortana

Works with IFTTT and Nest