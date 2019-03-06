Get two TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs for $23 shipped (32% off)

- Mar. 6th 2019 12:59 pm ET

0

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs for $22.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate of purchasing two at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $3 per smart plug and is one of the best offers that we’ve seen. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs work with the Kasa line of smart home accessories and sport Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, the smart plugs carry a 4.3/5 star rating from over 13,000 customers.

Don’t forget that you can save on the unique GE Sol Smart LED Ring Lamp, which is now on sale for $56 (Reg. $110+, All-time low).

And if increasing your home’s security is a prerogative, then Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt works with Siri out of the box and is on sale for $156 shipped (33% off).

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

  • Two Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Included
  • Remotely Turn On/Off Devices
  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Frequency
  • Scheduled Usage
  • Away Mode
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • 100 to 120 VAC Input and Output
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Works with Microsoft Cortana
  • Works with IFTTT and Nest

