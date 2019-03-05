Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt works with Siri out of the box at $156 shipped (33% off)

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim Aged Bronze for $156 shipped. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate at Apple or Home Depot, is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad for an additional way to unlock your door. Rated 4/5 stars from over 780 shoppers.

While the Schlage Sense Deadbolt mainly works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings Alexa control to the lock.

If you’re in search of the perfect smart deadbolt to arm your home with check out our recent guide on the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features: