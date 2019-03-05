Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt works with Siri out of the box at $156 shipped (33% off)

- Mar. 5th 2019 8:27 pm ET

Get this deal
$229 $156
0

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim Aged Bronze for $156 shipped. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate at Apple or Home Depot, is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad for an additional way to unlock your door. Rated 4/5 stars from over 780 shoppers.

While the Schlage Sense Deadbolt mainly works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings Alexa control to the lock.

If you’re in search of the perfect smart deadbolt to arm your home with check out our recent guide on the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, more.

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:

  • Hands-free voice control requires Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter and Alexa device (sold separately)
  • Free iOS and Android smartphone app lets you manage codes, set schedules and view usage history
  • Lock and unlock from anywhere by pairing with the Schlage Sense WiFi Adapter (sold separately)
  • Pair with Apple HomeKit devices to use with iOS and Siri voice control only
  • Secure encryption. Door thickness range: 1.37 to 1.75 inches

Get this deal
$229 $156

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Schlage

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go