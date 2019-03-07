Amazon has leather duffel, toiletry and messenger travel bags from $11 today (up to $50 off)

- Mar. 7th 2019 8:22 am ET

25% off from $11
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Rustic Town (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 25% off leather bags for men and women. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and there are solid reviews across the board. We are seeing some great deals on leather duffel travel bags as well as messenger options and leather toiletry kits starting from $11. In some cases, you’re looking at as much as $50 off. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also still have the Herschel Retreat Backpack at $54 shipped (Reg. $65) as well as Cole Haan, FRYE, Timberland & more duffle bags, backpacks from $50.

Rustic Town Leather Toiletry Bag:

  • Made From 100% Genuine Buffalo Leather
  • Handcrafted To Create Vintage & Retro Style Design
  • Store Deodorant, Shaving Cream, Razor, Cologne, Comb, And Many More Items!
  • Waterproof Lining Inside
  • Easy Access Dual Zippered Opening For Convenience
  • One Zippered Pocket Inside
  • One Zippered Pocket Outside
  • Made From Classic ‘Hunter’ Leather
Rustic Town

