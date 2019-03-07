Kingston’s A400 Internal 480GB SSD falls to new Amazon low at $52 shipped (20% off)

Amazon offers the Kingston A400 480GB SSD for $51.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $13 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Kingston’s internal SSD brings 480GB of storage to your computer in durable aluminum casing. It’s a great way to give your machine a speed boost, as it sports up to 500MBps transfer speeds. Note: shipping is delayed at Amazon, though you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Replacing an HDD in your computer? Aukey’s $13 Prime shipped 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure is a great way to turn the old drive into USB-C storage for your Mac.
Kingston A400 480GB SSD features:
- Fast start-up, loading and file transfers
- More reliable and durable than a hard drive
- Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement
- Capacity: 480GB, Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0. 480GB — 500MB/s Read and 450MB/s Write
Logitech Z606 Review: An affordable 5.1 speaker system with Bluetooth [Video] https://t.co/vh12DE4PrC by @Jordan_Druber pic.twitter.com/9wNqxspGvT
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 7, 2019