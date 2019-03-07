This well-rated Revlon 1,875W Hair Dryer gets its first discount to $13 Prime shipped (40% off)

Amazon offers the Revlon 1,875-watt Infrared Hair Dryer for $13.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $22, this is the first significant price drop we’ve tracked for this hair dryer at Amazon. It utilizes infrared heat and tourmaline ionic technology for your shiniest, healthiest hair yet. Also included are two attachments (a concentrator and a diffuser) plus three hair sectioning clips. Nearly 2,500 customers have come together to rate it 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up a spray that’ll help seal in that shine and prevent frizz. You can also score the $10 Allure Beauty Box and find a sample or two of a hairstyling product that may ultimately become your favorite.

Revlon 1,875W Infrared Hair Dryer features:

  • INFRARED HEAT TECHNOLOGY for maximum shine, softness and control
  • Tourmaline IONIC TECHNOLOGY reduces frizz and enhances shine
  • 2 Heat/2 Speed Settings and Cool Shot Button for maximum control
  • BONUS 3 Hair Sectioning Clips Included
  • Concentrator and Diffuser Attachments Included

