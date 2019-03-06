Allure’s March Beauty Box features $100 in products for only $10 shipped

Allure offers its March Beauty Box for $10 shipped. That’s $5 off the regular monthly rate. Moreover, this month’s box is valued at close to $100. This is an excellent chance to try full-size products and deluxe samples from renowned brands such as La Mer, Mamonde, Belif, Tarte, and more. Items will vary by box; click here for a list of all participating items. You’ll receive seven makeup, hair, and skincare products plus a few other extra goodies. By the way, subscriptions auto-renew each month so be sure to cancel if you don’t want to be billed at the regular rate going forward.

Don’t forget that Target’s 6-Piece Beauty Box is $7 shipped right now. It’s valued at around $20.

Allure March Beauty Box: