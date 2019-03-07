Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped

Amazon has officially dropped the price of the first generation Sonos One Wireless Speaker to $179 shipped. Also at Sonos direct. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our December mention. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup. There’s also AirPlay 2 compatibility and built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Sonos One features:
- Start and control your music with your voice Amazon Alexa built right in
- Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker
- Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app
- Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room