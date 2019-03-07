Sonos One sees rare price drop to $179 shipped

- Mar. 7th 2019 7:21 am ET

$179
0

Amazon has officially dropped the price of the first generation Sonos One Wireless Speaker to $179 shipped. Also at Sonos direct. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our December mention. Sonos One delivers multi-room connectivity for a whole home audio setup. There’s also AirPlay 2 compatibility and built-in Alexa capabilities for taking your smart home to the next level. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Sonos One features:

  • Start and control your music with your voice Amazon Alexa built right in
  • Play songs, check news and traffic, control your smart home and enjoy all those other helpful Amazon Alexa skills using a single Sonos speaker
  • Ask Alexa to Play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and SiriusXM Listen to hundreds of other streaming services with the Sonos app
  • Connect wirelessly with other Sonos Home Sound System speakers to play music in any or every room
$179

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Sonos

Sonos

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp