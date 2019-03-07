Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Word Mess, more

Mar. 7th 2019

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Last Colossus, Tomb Raider, Life Is Strange, Anthill, Word Mess and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Squares – Infant Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Word Mess: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Line Birds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Multi Monitor Wallpaper: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tomb Raider: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Life Is Strange: $12 (Reg. $18)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $30, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Growing Pug: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Guard: photos protection: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doggins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Universal Zoom: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

