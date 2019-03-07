Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $30, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15, more

- Mar. 7th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Digital Edition of Light on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly up to $80 on PSN where it is currently on sale for $40. While we still have the standard physical version down at $35, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the sprawling JRPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, South Park for Switch, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD and more. 

