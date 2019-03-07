Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $30, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Digital Edition of Light on PS4 for $29.99. Regularly up to $80 on PSN where it is currently on sale for $40. While we still have the standard physical version down at $35, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the sprawling JRPG. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, South Park for Switch, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD and more.
More game/console deals:
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- South Park Fractured Switch $24 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Matched at Nintendo eShop
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Or $12 on PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $26 (Reg. $80) | eShop
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
