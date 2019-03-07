VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub includes HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, more at $24 Prime shipped (Save 60%)

VAVA’s official Amazon storefront offers its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ANDROIDHUBS at checkout. That takes 60% off the regular $60 price tag, dropping the price down to a new all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is $6 less than the last VAVA USB-C hub discount we tracked. This hub sports a Gigabit Ethernet port, 65W charging passthrough, an HDMI outlet, microSD and SD card readers, as well as three USB 3.0 ports. It’s an affordable option to give your MacBook some legacy I/O and comes wrapped in an aluminum casing. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 280 customers.
If you’re mainly looking to bring back USB-A to your Mac, consider Monoprice’s Four-Port USB-C Hub at $20 shipped.
VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:
- Comprehensive Computer Add-On: The 8-in-1 USB-C hub features an Ethernet port, a charging port, a HDMI port, an SD card reader, a TF card reader, and 3 USB 3.0 ports
- A New Video Experience: With the 4K video adapter you can mirror or extend your screen, and stream in 4K UHD or full HD 1080p video to HDTV, a monitor, or projector
- Never Loose Your Internet Connection: With the included Ethernet port a stable, reliable web access of up to 1 Gbps is granted
- Fast PD Recharging: Fuel your MacBook Pro or other Type-C port devices with a power delivery while connecting multiple peripherals for a worry-free data transfer
AirPrint, scanning, copying and more highlight this Brother AiO Laser Printer: $100 (Reg. $130) https://t.co/KJAaCrugIq by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/schEJk9Ltu
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 7, 2019