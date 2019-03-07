VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub includes HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, more at $24 Prime shipped (Save 60%)

VAVA’s official Amazon storefront offers its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ANDROIDHUBS at checkout. That takes 60% off the regular $60 price tag, dropping the price down to a new all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is $6 less than the last VAVA USB-C hub discount we tracked. This hub sports a Gigabit Ethernet port, 65W charging passthrough, an HDMI outlet, microSD and SD card readers, as well as three USB 3.0 ports. It’s an affordable option to give your MacBook some legacy I/O and comes wrapped in an aluminum casing. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 280 customers.

If you’re mainly looking to bring back USB-A to your Mac, consider Monoprice’s Four-Port USB-C Hub at $20 shipped.

VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features: