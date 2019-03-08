Amazon has designer watches from $26 shipped in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Time World Inc (96% positive feedback) via Amazon offers up to 40% off designer watches for him and her. Deals start at $26 shipped and go up from there. Our top pick is the Akribos XXIV Men’s Watch in five different colors for $29.22. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best price that we can find. Features include a leather band, quartz movement and more. Hit up the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more styles, most of which have 4+ star ratings.

If you’re looking for something a bit more traditional and understated, Timex has a number of budget-friendly watches starting at $25. Check out the entire weekender lineup here that includes various styles for any look.

Akribos Watches feature: