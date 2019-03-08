Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x Pro Headphones + a FiiO A1 Amp for $54 shipped ($78+ value), more

BuyDig is offering Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Studio Headphones with a FiiO A1 Headphone Amplifier for $53.99 shipped. Simply use code MARCH2 at checkout to redeem the special price. The ATH-M20x go for $50 and the FiiO A1 amp fetches about $28 at Amazon. This is the best deal we can find and you’re saving roughly $24 with today’s bundle offer. The ATH-M series headphones are some of the best out there within this price range. Features include 40 mm drivers with rare earth neodymium magnets, copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, “enhanced” low-frequency performance and more. Further details below. Audio-Technica ATH-M20x headphones carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers and the amp has a 4+ star rating from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Pro Headphones: