Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds $16 Prime shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $15.99 Prime shipped when code BADPV24F has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an over 27% discount from the going rate and is one of the best offers we’ve seen on this pair of earbuds. Armed with a splash-proof and lightweight design, these are fantastic options to accompany you on outdoor runs or while hitting the gym. The corded design gives them up to nine hours of listening in a single charge, and also includes an inline microphone with playback controls. Built-in magnets round out the design, which securely hold the earbuds around your next while not pumping out tunes. Over 5,300 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: