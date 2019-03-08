Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dandara, Phone Drive File Storage, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Symmetrain, Phone Drive, Extreme Calendar, Dandara and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:3D Papercraft – Create PaperChibi Avatar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Utiful Photo Organizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro: Mic Emulator: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $4 (Reg. $6)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Squares – Infant Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Word Mess: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Line Birds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Netherworld: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Multi Monitor Wallpaper: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tomb Raider: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Life Is Strange: $12 (Reg. $18)