Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $30, Devil May Cry 5 $54, Pokémon Let’s Go $47, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is offering God of War on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Simply use code EMCTWTD42 at checkout to redeem the deal. Regularly $40 at Amazon and Best Buy, this is the best price we can currently find on the latest God of War title. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked since the end-of-year holiday sales as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Devil May Cry 5, Metal Gear Solid V Definitive, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Nintendo Switch games and more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $54 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTWTD38 at checkout
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Digital Nintendo Switch games from $5 or less | eShop
- South Park Fractured Switch $24 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Matched at Nintendo eShop
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Or $12 on PSN
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $26 (Reg. $80) | eShop
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
