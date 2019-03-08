This Dyson refurbished V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is down to $210 shipped today (Orig. $500)

The official Dyson eBay store is offering the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $209.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $500, it sells for around $350 in new condition at Best Buy right now and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $380. This cordless vacuum features up to 40 minutes of run time, a washable lifetime HEPA filter and is specifically designed to tackle pet hair. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
These models have been “thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards” by Dyson and include a 6 month warranty.
Be sure to check out this morning’s Gold Box deals as we also have some cordless vacuums on sale at the all time low. But if you’re like me and would just rather have a robot do it for you, you can save $210 on the laser-guided Neato Botvac D5 right now.
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum:
- Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction;Washable lifetime filter
- Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool
- Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use
- Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt
- Designed to deep clean homes with pets. Whole-machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe..up to 25 minutes of working time with motorized floor tool attached