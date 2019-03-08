Bring home NETGEAR’s refurbished Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System at a new low: $180 (Orig. $370)

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System Two-Pack in certified refurbished condition for $179.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Shipping will cost you can additional $6. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate of a new condition model at Amazon, is $10 less than the all-time low there and the best offer we’ve ever seen. This particular version of NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh systems provides up to 5000-sq. ft. of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 3000Mbps network speeds. Each of the routers includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,400 customers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

Need more Ethernet than the Orbi system has? TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit PoE Managed Switch is on sale for $60 (Save $20). It also brings Power Over Ethernet connectivity into the equation, so you can supply routers and more with power.

NETGEAR ORBI RBK50 Routers features:

  • Eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering — 5,000 square feet of consistent coverage — with speeds up to 30 Gbps
  • Maintains speed even as more devices use your WiFi at the same time, thanks to patented tri-band technology
  • 4 Ethernet ports on both router and satellite provide ultimate flexibility and connectivity for your Smart TV, game console, streaming player, and more
  • Simple setup with the Orbi app — create guest network, access parental controls, perform speed tests, and more right from the appRefer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for Manuals

