SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Headset with carrying bag drops to $264 shipped ($345 value)

- Mar. 8th 2019 9:55 am ET

SteelSeries is currently offering its Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset bundled with a Arctis Carrying Bag for $263.99 shipped when code PWMAR20 has been applied at checkout. The headset itself normally sells for $330 at Amazon and Best Buy, with the added accessory bringing the total savings up to 24%. For comparison, the Amazon all-time low on the Arctis Pro Headset is $258, but today’s discount is the best value we’ve seen on the framing peripheral. SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro pairs high-fidelity audio with a Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless design that works with both PC and PS4. Its lightweight aluminum alloy and steel construction make the headset comfortable to wear for extended sessions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

If opting for a wired pair of gaming headphones is no big deal, you can save a big more by picking up the SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB-Illuminated Gaming Headset for $100 at Amazon. 

Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Dual-Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices
  • Premium Hi-Res speakers with high-density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 – 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity
  • Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit
  • Two included swappable batteries allow you to charge a battery in the base station, while using the other for more than 20 hours of gaming
  • Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the ClearCast microphone delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation. Refer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for User Guide

