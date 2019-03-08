SteelSeries’ Apex RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to new all-time low at $39 (Reg. $50), more from $30

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Apex 150 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $38.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate at SteelSeries direct and is a new Amazon all-time low. The SteelSeries Apex 150 features a spill-resistant design, dynamic five-zone RGB backlighting, and more. Plus, it integrates with Discord to offer light notifications so you can stay up to date while in-game. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 130 shoppers. Head below for more gaming peripherals from $30.

We also spotted the Cooler Master Devastator 3 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and is the lowest price we’ve seen. Both PC gaming peripherals feature RGB backlighting and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 240 customers.

Those in need of boosted audio for their battlestations won’t want to miss out on the discounted SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless Headset at $264 ($345 value) or the Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset at $203.

SteelSeries Apex 150 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Ultra fast reaction times, tactile feel, and quiet operation

Splash resistant to everyday spills

Guaranteed 20-million click lifespan for lifelong durability

Dynamic five-zone RGB illumination

Real-time Discord in-game lighting notifications